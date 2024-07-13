Neris earned the save in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals, pitching two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout while allowing a walk.

After rookie Hunter Bigge failed to close out St. Louis with a five-run lead in the ninth, Neris entered with one out and two runners on. He induced a Brendan Donovan lineout before juicing the bases with a walk to Nolan Arenado and then fanned Lars Nootbaar to wrap the game. Since blowing a save June 17 against San Francisco, Neris has now thrown seven consecutive scoreless outings, collecting three saves and producing 11:3 K:BB over 6.1 innings.