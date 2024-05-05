Neris allowed one run on two hits and one walk but recorded the final three outs of Saturday's game against the Brewers to earn his sixth save of the season. He struck out one batter.

Neris put the tying run in scoring position with just one out, but he then buckled down and retired Tyler Black and Willy Adames to preserve the win for starter Jameson Taillon. With six saves in as many attempts since April 20, and with Adbert Alzolay struggling to get on track in lower-leverage situations, Neris appears to be shoring up his spot in the ninth inning under manager Craig Counsell.