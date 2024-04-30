Neris worked around two walks to pitch a clean ninth inning and record the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mets. He struck out two.

Neris put a few runners on base, but he got out of trouble to secure his fourth save of the season. All of those saves have come in the last nine days, which coincides with Adbert Alzolay getting removed from the closer's role. The more success Neris has moving forward, the firmer his grip will get on the job, which will only increase his fantasy value. The veteran is the top Chicago reliever to target at the moment.