Neris (3-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two hits and one walk over a scoreless inning. He struck out one.

Neris took the mound in the top of the ninth during a 2-2 ballgame and fired off a scoreless inning, eventually earning the win after the Cubs put up three runs in the 10th. Since taking over closing duties from Adbert Alzolay, Neris has converted all six of his save chances and has earned a pair of wins. Over his last nine appearances, Neris owns a 2.00 ERA and a 7:7 K:BB in 9.0 innings.