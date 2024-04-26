Neris picked up the save Thursday against Houston, allowing two walks and no hits over a scoreless inning. He didn't log a strikeout.

Neris converted on his third save of the last five days and appears to have a firm hold on the Cubs' closing job, replacing Adbert Alzolay. However, Neris's walk issues persisted, handing out two free passes to bring his season total to nine in nine innings. His lack of control has been uncharacteristic, as Neris combined for just 48 walks in 141 appearances during two seasons with the Astros.