Neris should be one of the top options for saves after manager Cubs Craig Counsell indicated Sunday that Adbert Alzolay isn't currently considered the closer, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Neris picked up his first save of the year in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader after Alzolay blew his fourth save. Counsell didn't name a replacement, but Neris is the obvious candidate given his usage Saturday and his experience as a high-leverage arm. Mark Leiter should also be in the mix.