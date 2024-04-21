Neris struck out one and allowed one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus Miami.

Closer Adbert Alzolay blew a save chance in Game 1, opening the door for Neris to handle the final frame of the nightcap. The 34-year-old has endured some struggles early in the season with seven walks over seven innings, but he hasn't given up a run in his past four appearances. Alzolay has already blown four saves, and Neris is likely the next man up for save chances should the closer continue to falter.