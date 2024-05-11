Happ went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Happ is off to a bit of a slow start this season, as he's batting just .231 overall with a .661 OPS, but he's been better in May. The outfielder is batting .281 this month with a .707 OPS. What's keeping him from really taking off is a lack of power. Happ is still stuck on just one home run through 36 games after clubbing 21 long balls last year. His fantasy value will remain capped until he starts driving the baseball a bit more.