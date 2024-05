Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta.

Happ is batting just .221 (15-for-68) in May, but he's also recorded both of his steals for the year this month. The veteran outfielder has a career-worst .652 OPS and .218 batting average over 46 contests while adding two home runs, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored. While he's struggling to find a rhythm at the plate, Happ continues to hold down a starting job in left field.