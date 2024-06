Happ went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Happ had his first three-hit effort since April 16 and his last hit was his biggest, a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning that turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead for the Cubs. While the outfielder is batting just .232 on the season he's up to .303 over his last 10 games, and his track record suggests he should continue to trend upward.