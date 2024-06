Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and three total RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Happ did his best to keep the Cubs in the game, launching his sixth home run of the season in the second inning, then walking home a run with the bases loaded in the fifth. The outfielder has gone deep four times over his last six games, and he has a robust 1.184 OPS during the stretch. Happ's overall numbers don't look as good, but he's worth riding with while he's hot.