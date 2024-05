Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

Happ is 5-for-15 over his last four games, and three of those hits have left the yard. The outfielder had only two home runs across 47 games before this recent hot streak, but he blasted 20 or more long balls in two of the last three seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his power production continue to trend upward.