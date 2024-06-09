Happ went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-2 win over Cincinnati.

Happ did it all in this one, slugging a bases-clearing double in the first inning and stealing multiple bases for the first time this season. The switch-hitting Happ has now collected three steals over his past five games, upping his season total to five. If Happ can continue his recent success on the basepaths, his fantasy value will receive a tremendous boost. On the season, the 29-year-old is batting .222 with six home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases across 258 plate appearances.