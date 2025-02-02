Happ is a top option to begin the regular season as the Cubs' leadoff hitter, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report.

Happ hit in a number of lineup spots last year, though he appeared most frequently as the leadoff man, which he did 66 times. Pete Crow-Armstrong has the speed to be an effective leadoff hitter but has yet to display consistent on-base skills, and Chicago manager Craig Counsell said his "gut" tells him that Crow-Armstrong won't start the season atop the order. Happ is a natural option to turn to, though Nico Hoerner and others could be in the mix as well.