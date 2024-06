Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old outfielder took John King deep in the seventh inning, Happ's first homer in June. The performance snapped a 1-for-24 slump over his prior seven games, and on the season he's slashing .218/.328/.376 over 65 contests with seven homers, five steals, 32 runs and 33 RBI.