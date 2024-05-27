Happ went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Happ's two home runs were the only source of offense for the Cubs in Sunday's loss. He first had a two-run shot off Andrew Kittredge in the seventh before following that up with a solo blast against Ryan Helsley in the ninth. Happ doubled his home run total on the season and put together his first multiple RBI effort since April 16. He now has six hits over his last five games but is still slashing just .224/.335/.362 with 15 extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 25 runs and a 27:57 BB:K in 203 plate appearances.