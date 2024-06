Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Happ was the only Chicago player with multiple hits and had the only extra-base knock as well in a sluggish offensive game for his team. The outfielder now has consecutive two-hit efforts with a home run and a double mixed in. Happ's overall .224/.335/.384 slash line could still use some work to get closer to his career marks, though he's starting to trend in the right direction.