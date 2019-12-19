Play

Miller signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miller was shipped from the Mariners to the Twins in August and ended up appearing in 12 major-league games, but he went 3-for-17 with two runs scored and a double in 17 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has a .704 OPS in 276 games at Triple-A, so he'll likely just provide organization outfield depth for Chicago.

