Manager David Ross said after Sunday's loss to the Pirates that Heyward had "something going on" with his right hand, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Heyward was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, and he's apparently dealing with an injury. Heyward will be examined by the team's doctors after the game, and it's not yet clear whether the issue could impact his availability for Tuesday's series opener in Cleveland.