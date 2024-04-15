Heyward (back) continues to deal with soreness and will be required to complete a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Skipper Dave Roberts failed to indicate when Heyward might get the green light to head out on a rehab stint, as the club will likely wait until he's feeling closer to 100 percent before allowing him to move to the next step. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez should continue to see an uptick in opportunities while Heyward returns to health.