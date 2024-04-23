Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Heyward (back) is still experiencing "residual soreness" and isn't yet swinging a bat, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The veteran outfielder hoped to return when first eligible after he landed on the 10-day injured list April 3 with back soreness, but he's still having issues nearly three weeks later. Heyward will need some time to build back up once cleared to swing before starting a rehab assignment, so he's likely at least a few weeks away from rejoining the Dodgers.
