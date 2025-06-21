The Padres designated Heyward (oblique) for assignment Saturday.

Heyward served as the Padres' starting left fielder for the early part of the season, but he has struggled at the plate with a .494 OPS. He's been on the injured list twice this season and is currently rehabbing through an strained left oblique. Heyward could be claimed off waivers by a team looking to add depth to the outfield who is also patient enough to wait for the veteran to fully recover from his injury. The move corresponds with Bryan Hoeing (shoulder) being activated from the 60-day injured list and Sean Reynolds being optioned to Triple-A El Paso.