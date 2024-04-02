Heyward (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Heyward will be sitting for the third straight game after sitting due to a lefty starting Sunday and back tightness Monday. The outfielder had imaging done on his back Monday and the Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. With the right fielder remaining out, Teoscar Hernandez will start in right field and Enrique Hernandez will draw the start in left field.