Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he's hopeful Heyward (back) will be ready to return when first eligible April 13, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heyward landed on the injured list earlier this week with lower-back tightness, an issue which the outfielder said was cropping up on days he was coming off the bench. It's not clear whether Heyward might be asked to go out on a short rehab assignment before being activated.