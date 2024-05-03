Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Heyward (back) ran at full speed and has begun swinging a bat, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.

Heyward landed on the 10-day IL on April 3 due to lower back tightness. The injury persisted well past his return window, and Friday marked the firs time that the veteran outfielder has participated in any sort of activity. The Dodgers will have a better idea on how to move forward once they see how Heyward's back responds to his most recent work.