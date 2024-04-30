Heyward (back) has not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers' last update on Heyward was that he was still experiencing soreness in his back, and it doesn't sound as though he's progressed much over the last week. Considering Hayward hasn't seen any game action since April 1, he'll likely need a considerable amount of time to ramp up once cleared. A timetable for his return should begin to come into focus once he can resume baseball drills.