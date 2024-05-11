Heyward (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Given that Andy Pages is hitting .300 with an .850 OPS while being a defensive positive in right field, Heyward may be coming back to a bench role, or the Dodgers could demote James Outman (-0.1 fWAR) to Triple-A to make room. Heyward will play in rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday before being evaluated.