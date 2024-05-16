Heyward (back) rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday but was not activated from the injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heyward began a rehab assignment Tuesday and appeared in two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, during which he went 0-for-6. Manager Dave Roberts said Heyward is ready to return soon, so it's likely he'll be activated at some point during the Dodgers' weekend series against the Reds.