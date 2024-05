Heyward is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Dodgers are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (David Peterson) for the second consecutive game, so the lefty-hitting Heyward will once again be on the bench after he sat out the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to the right-handed-hitting Miguel Vargas, who has seemingly moved into the short side of a platoon with Heyward.