Heyward isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Heyward went 1-for-3 and drew a walk in a win during Game 1, and he'll step out of the lineup to conclude Tuesday's festivities as the Mets send lefty Jose Quintana to the mound. Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez will start across Los Angeles' outfield while Heyward rests.