Heyward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Heyward returned from a back injury that cost him nearly seven weeks. He delivered a big hit with his eighth-inning blast, which was his first homer in five games this season. The outfielder has added four RBI and four runs scored. Heyward is likely to command at least a strong-side platoon role in right field moving forward, which is one he excelled in with a .269/.340/.473 slash line over 374 plate appearances in 2023.