Heyward (back) is starting in right field and batting eighth in Friday's game against the Reds, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heyward appeared in just five games for the Dodgers, going 3-for-14 with two RBI before landing on the 10-day injured list April 3 due to lower-back tightness. It took about a month for the 34-year-old to return to baseball activities, and he appeared in two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the week, going 0-for-6 with one walk and two strikeouts. The move corresponds with Max Muncy being placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.