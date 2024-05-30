Heyward went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a triple in a 10-3 win against the Mets on Wednesday.

Heyward didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit for Andy Pages in the eighth inning and smacked a triple before eventually coming around to score. The veteran outfielder got another at-bat in the ninth and came through with a solo homer to right-center field. Since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list May 17, Heyward has slashed .231/.310/.538 with a pair of homers, three RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 29 plate appearances.