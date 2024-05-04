Heyward (back) took batting practice on the field prior to Saturday's game against Atlanta, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hewyard was cleared to begin baseball activities Friday, and Saturday marks the first time he has taken batting practice since landing on the injured list April 3. The veteran outfielder still doesn't have a clear return timeline, but he may move onto simulated games if his back is able to hold up after a few rounds of BP.