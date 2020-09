Heyward went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Saturday in the Cubs' 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Heyward picked a good time to turn in his first long ball of September, taking Milwaukee closer Josh Hader deep with one out and two runners on in the top of the ninth to vault Chicago into the lead. During a season in which many of the Cubs' top hitters have underachieved, Heyward has been a pleasant surprise, slashing .283/.399/.522 over 138 plate appearances.