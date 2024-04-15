Assad (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Mariners. He walked one and struck out six.

Assad continues to pitch well, as he's now allowed two runs or fewer in all three of his outings this season. That's left the righty with a solid 2.16 ERA, and he's also struck out 18 batters in just 16.2 innings so far. While Jameson Taillon (back) is expected back in the rotation next week, the team may elect to keep Assad in the rotation as well based on how good he's been. If nothing else, he could be a high-end long reliever, though fantasy managers would prefer that Assad sticks as a starter. For now, his next start remains penciled in for Saturday against the Marlins, but that is subject to change once Taillon returns.