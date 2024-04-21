Assad didn't factor in the decision during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He struck out three and allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings.

The right-hander kept Miami off the board until two walks, a single and a sacrifice fly produced a run in the fifth, which brought an end to his day. It was arguably the worst start of the season for Assad as he failed to finish five innings for the first time, which illustrates how well he's pitched through four turns through the rotation. He has a 2-0 record with a 2.11 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings.