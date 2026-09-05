The Cubs recalled Assad from Triple-A Iowa ahead of his start Saturday against Miami, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assad has put up a 3.46 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 83.1 innings in the big leagues this season and has given up four runs in nine innings since being sent down to Triple-A in late August. He'll now return to the majors to pitch against a Marlins offense that's put up a .677 OPS in the last two weeks, and he could stick around in the Cubs' rotation if he delivers another strong performance. Tyler Ferguson was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.