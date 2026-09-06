Assad didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Called up earlier in the day for a spot start, Assad held Miami off the scoreboard for three innings before his control issues caught up to him. The right-hander exited after 88 pitches (51 strikes) with the Cubs ahead 5-2, as he missed a chance to record his seventh win of the season and tie his career high. It's not yet clear if Chicago will keep Assad around as a sixth starter or long reliever, or option him back to Triple-A Iowa in exchange for a fresh arm, but over five appearances and 18.1 big-league innings since the beginning of August he's delivered a 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB.