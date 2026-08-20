Assad struck out two and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings of relief Tuesday in the Cubs' 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Though he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday as the corresponding move to Edward Cabrera (finger) returning to the 15-day injured list, Assad won't end up replacing Cabrera in the rotation. After the Cubs called upon Assad to work in long relief following a short start by Kevin Gausman (hand) on Tuesday, David Peterson will end up taking over Cabrera's spot in the rotation this weekend in Seattle, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.