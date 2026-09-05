Assad will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Assad will toe the rubber opposite Ryan Gusto as he returns for his 23rd appearance and 11th start for the big-league club this season. The 29-year-old Assad has put an impressive 3.46 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in his 83.1 innings in the majors this season and threw 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his most recent start for Iowa on Aug. 30. With a strong showing Saturday, Assad could end up sticking in the Chicago rotation as the fifth starter over David Peterson.