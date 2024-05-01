Assad came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old righty didn't allow much hard contact, as all five hits off him were singles, and Assad tossed 55 of 78 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound with the score tied 1-1. He's had an impressive start to his campaign, and Assad will take a 1.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Brewers.