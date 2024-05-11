Assad didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Pirates, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

After the Pirates scored twice in the first inning, Assad delivered 3.1 scoreless frames before he was ultimately pulled in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old Assad hasn't allowed more than one earned run in five straight starts -- he's 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 42.1 innings this season. The Mexican-born right-hander is currently slated for a road matchup with Atlanta in his next outing.