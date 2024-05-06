Assad (3-0) allowed four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Brewers.

Assad scattered baserunners throughout his start but never faced any heavy threats. He's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first seven outings of 2024, but Sunday's performance was his first quality start since his season debut April 2. Assad dropped his season ERA to 1.66 with a 31:12 K:BB through 38 innings. He failed to factor into the decision in his previous three starts despite registering a 1.76 ERA over that span. Assad is currently in line to start in Pittsburgh next weekend.