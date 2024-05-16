Assad (4-0) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against Atlanta. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Assad has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in all nine of his starts this season, which has allowed him to compile a stellar 1.49 ERA across 48.1 innings. The young righty was effective as a long reliever last year and it was uncertain in spring training if he'd be able to grab a rotation spot, but at this point, it would seem unlikely that he's moved back to the bullpen given his strong play. Assad will look to keep rolling as a starter in his next scheduled outing, which is penciled in for Tuesday against this same Atlanta squad.