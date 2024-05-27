Assad (4-1) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Assad's final run line could've looked a lot better had it not been for two mistakes thrown to Paul Goldschmidt. He served up nearly identical two-run homers to Goldschmidt in the third and fifth innings to give the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish. Assad has now allowed multiple home runs in back-to-back starts while also walking eight batters over that span. The one positive to take away from Sunday's outing is he was able to tie his career-high with eight strikeouts and has 19 strikeouts over his last 15.2 innings. Assad will carry a 2.17 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB into his next matchup against the Reds this weekend.