Assad did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Assad opened with two scoreless frames then allowed a run in the third on a double by Isaac Paredes and another on a solo home run by Jose Siri in the fourth. With two runners on and two outs in the fifth, Assad was pulled at 90 pitches with a 2-1 deficit. Since his last win on May 15, Assad has failed to reach six innings or record a win in five straight outings and has seen his ERA climb from 1.49 to 2.81. He tentatively lines up for a home matchup against the Giants next Monday.