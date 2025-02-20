Assad (oblique) has resumed playing catch, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Assad was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain early on in camp but appears to be making strides. It's not clear when he might be ready for mound work and a game appearance, however. Assad is in a competition for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation, so he can't afford too long of a delay.
