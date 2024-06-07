Assad (4-2) allowed five runs on seven hits across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out seven.

Assad flashed his skill with the seven strikeouts, which tied for his second most in a game this year, but he was ultimately done in by a three-run Elly De La Cruz home run in the third inning. The righty still has a solid 2.74 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 69 innings this season, as he's performed well in his first extended run as a full-time starter for the Cubs. Assad will attempt to bounce back in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for June 13 against the Rays on the road.