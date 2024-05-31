Assad didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Both of the runs charged to Assad came in the fourth inning when the Reds strung together three straight singles. Still, it was a positive effort for Assad overall after he'd given up seven runs (six earned) over 9.2 innings in his previous two outings, though he now has seven or more strikeouts in three of his last four starts. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB through 63.1 innings this season. Assad's currently in line for a rematch with Cincinnati on the road in his next start.